Newly promoted Leicester City could soon bring former Premier League player back to England.

The Foxes are looking to strengthen their squad as they prepare to deal with the difficulty of playing in the Premier League.

After losing manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leicester are hoping to add more quality to the squad and provide Steve Cooper the best chance to extend the team’s stay in England’s top flight.

According to reports in Turkey, Leicester are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray this summer.

The former Crystal Palace winger only joined the Turkish side last season but they are looking to move him out of the club and a loan deal to Leicester City has been mentioned.

The player was dropped from the starting line up of the club towards the end of the season and he has since been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

According to Ajanspor, Leicester City are involved in talks with Galatasaray to sign Zaha on a year long loan deal.

Gala sporting director Cenk Ergün has admitted that Zaha has asked the club to allow him to leave this summer.

“Wilfried Zaha requested to leave. If he meets our conditions and the negotiations go well, we will make the necessary statement,” said the Galatasaray director, as reported by Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Zaha scored 10 goals for the Turkish side last season but he is not a part of the manager’s plans moving forward and he will not be given playing time at the club this season.

He has two years left on his current deal at the club but he wants a move away from Gala as soon as possible.