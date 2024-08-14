Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano says there are several reasons that Desire Doue has chosen Paris Saint-Germain over Bayern Munich as his next destination this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Doue being French was one factor, with the talented Rennes wonderkid perhaps understandably keen to stay in Ligue 1 for at least a while longer.

On top of that. Romano has suggested that PSG manager Luis Enrique played a key role in convincing Doue to make the move to the Parc des Princes, with the Spanish tactician clearly doing well to win over the 19-year-old with his project.

Doue looks like a player with a big future and PSG will be delighted to have this exciting French talent on their books after the blow of losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Doue transfer: Fabrizio Romano on why he chose PSG over Bayern Munich

“There are several reasons for Desire Doue finally deciding to join PSG over Bayern Munich,” Romano said.

“PSG offered an important project, Luis Enrique but also Luis Campos and Nasser Al Khelaifi were involved in talks, all of them at the club were really pushing.

“At the end of the day, he’s French and that was also important factor. Luis Enrique was pivotal, his football ideas are really appreciated by many players; it was the same with Joao Neves.”

PSG may have lost Mbappe, but the signings of talented young players like Doue and Neves certainly bodes well for them as they look to rebuild and put together a squad for the future.

Enrique made a promising start as PSG manager last season and there’s no reason this coming campaign can’t be even better, especially in the Champions League, where the Ligue 1 giants will look to finally get closer to winning the competition.