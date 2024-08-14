Everton pushing hard to sign Barcelona reject before transfer deadline

It’s been a reasonably quiet transfer window for Everton Football Club, but that’s perhaps to be expected after last season’s points deductions.

After falling foul of Financial Fair Play, it’s clear that the Toffees can ill afford to get on the wrong side of the Premier League again, so any transfer business conducted has to be more diligent than ever.

Sean Dyche won’t want to see his side struggling once more at the foot of the English top-flight table, but in order for that not to happen, he does need to get a few new faces in through the front door.

Everton looking at Vitor Roque purchase

The sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa might well have given the club some breathing space in terms of money available, though it’s at the expense of losing one of their best players.

Aside from replacing Onana, it would appear that Dyche is in the market for a striker.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, writing on X (formerly Twitter), the Premier League outfit placed a bid of €25m plus €3m in add-ons for Barcelona reject, Vitor Roque.

?? FC Everton continuing to explore deal to sign Vitor #Roque ?? … with a first offer of €25m + €3m add-ons. Immediately rejected by Barcelona as they want €30-35m. Understand that Everton are in ongoing talks with Deco. 19 y/o striker from Barca with a contract until… pic.twitter.com/Z58JOafZvY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 13, 2024

The young Brazilian was hastily brought in last January, but Xavi quickly discarded him from a regular spot.

It’s believed that one of the reasons that the former midfield legend was dispensed with this summer is because he didn’t give Vitor Roque more of a chance to prove himself.

Now, however, it seems that club hierarchy can’t wait to get rid of him themselves, and Everton are clearly keen.

Plettenberg also notes that the Merseyside outfit are still exploring the possibilities with regards to landing the 19-year-old, though it seems they’ll have to up their offer as Barca want in the region of €30m-€35m.