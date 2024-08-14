Ex-Leeds United player faces potential contract termination just a month in after being spotted at McDonald’s

Kristoffer Klaesson, who recently moved to Polish club Rakow Czestochowa from Leeds United, finds himself in a bizarre situation after being spotted at a McDonald’s, leading to speculation that his contract could be terminated.

Klaesson joined Rakow Czestochowa in July after spending three years at Leeds United, where he mostly played for the U21s, making only four senior appearances.

The 23-year-old reportedly took a significant pay cut to join the Polish side, aiming to develop further as a goalkeeper.

However, his future at the club is now uncertain due to concerns about his physical condition.

According to Onet, the club is set to terminate Klaesson’s contract after breaking his manager Marek Papszun’s trust by visiting the fast-food restaurant.

The report states that the club will part with him with ‘absolutely no regrets’.

While maintaining fitness is vital for professional athletes, terminating a contract over a single incident involving fast food could be seen as excessively harsh.

If the club does decide to part ways with Klaesson, it would be a significant blow to the player’s career, especially after making a move aimed at furthering his development.