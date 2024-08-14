Fabrizio Romano’s update on “crazy situation” at Chelsea as another big name banished from first-team training

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea this summer as he returns to London to train at Cobham.

The England international looked so close to joining Atletico Madrid, and Romano insists the deal is still on, even if it’s temporarily stalled after the Samu Omorodion to Chelsea deal collapsed.

Posting a video update on the Daily Briefing, Romano explained: “The Conor Gallagher situation at Chelsea remains one of the biggest sagas of the summer transfer window.

“The player is back in London and is now back at Cobham to train today, but not with the Chelsea first-team squad as he’s not considered an important player or regular starter under manager Enzo Maresca.

“So, after everything was done, contracts ready, medical okay with Atletico Madrid, the two clubs have still not signed the contracts because of what happened with Samu Omorodion.

“Now Chelsea and Atletico are negotiating over Joao Felix, trying to find a solution to the situation. Gallagher is waiting and the deal remains on, but the England midfielder is no longer in Madrid, he’s in London waiting to understand if Chelsea and Atletico can find a solution.

“It’s a crazy situation as Gallagher starts training at Chelsea.”

Gallagher transfer: Crazy situation doesn’t reflect too well on Chelsea

Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed to see how this saga with Gallagher is unfolding as he looked such an impressive performer for the Blues last season.

Even if he’s not the best player in the world by a long stretch, the 24-year-old is a popular and hard-working player who rose up from the academy into the first-team, and it seems incredibly harsh that he’s now being frozen out by new manager Enzo Maresca.

Still, this is football and other Chelsea supporters will just hope this sale can be concluded soon as it should help the club with their Financial Fair Play situation, as a homegrown player being sold would represent pure profit.

Trevoh Chalobah has also had to train away from the Chelsea first-team this summer as he also looks likely to leave the club.