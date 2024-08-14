Gary Neville makes interesting Tottenham prediction for next season

As the new Premier League season approaches, football pundits are making their predictions on how the top clubs will fare.

Among them, Gary Neville has notably backed Tottenham Hotspur to secure a top-four finish, placing them ahead of strong competitors like Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Aston Villa.

Tottenham’s summer reinforcements

Tottenham has been busy strengthening their squad over the summer, making several key signings. The club’s marquee signing, striker Dominic Solanke, arrived for a hefty £65 million fee. In addition, they have bolstered their midfield by bringing in young talents like Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Spurs also secured Timo Werner on loan for another season, adding depth to their attacking options.

While emerging star Mikey Moore, who recently signed a record-breaking professional contract with the club, is also expected to play a crucial role this season.

Tottenham enjoyed a successful pre-season, showcasing impressive form that has raised expectations for the upcoming campaign. If they can maintain this momentum, Neville believes they have a strong chance of securing a top-four spot.

In the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Neville was asked about his predictions for the 2024/25 season. When it came to the highly competitive race for the fourth spot, Neville confidently chose Spurs, stating, “I’ll go Tottenham.”

Ange Postecoglou’s impact and hopes for the new season

Ange Postecoglou made a significant impact in his debut season with Spurs. The team started the season with a 10-game unbeaten streak, winning eight and drawing two, which earned Postecoglou the Premier League Manager of the Month award for three consecutive months.

However, Tottenham’s campaign was derailed by a series of injuries from November onwards, which ended their unbeaten run and saw them finish fifth, narrowly missing out on the fourth spot to Aston Villa.

With a few smart signings and renewed optimism, Postecoglou will be aiming to build on his first season and lead Tottenham back into the top four. Beyond just securing Champions League football, the club will also have their sights set on ending their long wait for silverware.