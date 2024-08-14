Leeds United are still looking for a replacement of Crysencio Summerville who has left the club to join West Ham United.

The Whites have had a difficult summer transfer window after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

A number of players have left them this summer, including midfielder Archie Gray.

Despite dealing with their financial issues because of their transfer business, the Whites are in trouble regarding a transfer deal.

Their interest in Jonathan Rowe of Norwich City has caused quite a stir and with just under three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, they face a race against time in order to complete the signing.

Rowe has been identified by the club as the player who would come in to replace Summerville.

However, Norwich are now upset with Leeds’ interest and how the player has acted following it.

The player pulled out of the team’s squad to face Oxford United and since then he has been sent to train with the club’s U21 side.

Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed via Pink Un that the player will not be a part of his team’s squad once again.

He said:

“He’s not under consideration for that game. After what happened last Saturday it was an easy decision for me to take, and we’ve had some conversations about it.

“It’s a tough, tough decision, and it’s a tough learning curve, but I can only focus on the team, or the players that are 100pc committed to be here, that are 100pc committed to perform for this fantastic club and for the fans and everyone supporting this club. That’s where my focus is.

“It will never be a matter of names or quality or anything like that. It’s only about culture in a club, and to be 100pc committed, and if you’re not, then you cannot be a part of the team. And that was the decision we took. And at the moment, John is with the Under-21s.

“The best players in the history of football also made mistakes. So I think it’s fair to say that if we see some behaviours from Jonny that are on the right path, and what we expect from a professional football player representing Norwich City, then, of course, at some point, we need to take another decision and have a conversation with him again on how we can take another step and how we can go forward.

“But, for now, I focus on the team and the players that are committed. That’s where my focus will always be. We have a huge obligation to the fans and everyone supporting this club that wherever, and whenever we play, we have committed players who want to perform.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will get their wish of signing the player or not but at the moment, Rowe is facing a difficult time at Norwich and they are upset with his actions at Carrow Road.