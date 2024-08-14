£250k-per-week Man United star to fight for Old Trafford career after linked club withdraw

Jadon Sancho might be forced to continue at Manchester United as the Red Devils struggle to find a buyer for the English winger.

Falling out with Erik Ten Hag last season, Sancho, 24, returned to United after spending the second half of the campaign out on loan and back with Borussia Dortmund.

Reintegrated into his manager’s plans, the 24-year-old has featured prominently during the side’s pre-season tour of the United States. Ten Hag has even admitted he could use the winger as a striker amid injury and fitness concerns involving Rasmus Hojlund and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Despite Sancho’s reemergence in United’s first-team, recent reports have suggested the former Dortmund star could still be sold before the close of the summer transfer window.

PSG withdraw Jadon Sancho interest

Paris Saint-Germain were believed to have held talks over a possible deal that could also implicate Manuel Ugarte’s chances of moving to Old Trafford.

However, according to the Telegraph, Luis Enrique, who already has Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele among his options, has no interest in signing United’s number 25.

Instead, the Ligue 1 giants view signing a new centre-forward as a higher priority. Selling Ugarte and recouping as much of the £51.5 million they paid Sporting for him just 12 months ago is also high on the Parisians’ to-do list. United remain optimistic an agreement for the Uruguay international can be reached, but it appears Sancho will not be heading the other way.

As for the former Manchester City youth starlet, although he remains available for transfer, with his deal at United not set to expire until at least 2026, and his contract worth a huge £250,000-per week (Spotrac), finding a willing buyer is going to be incredibly tough, especially with just two weeks left in the window.