Opinion: Jose Mourinho has proven beyond doubt he’s not special as Fenerbahce crash out of UCL

It’s often been said that Jose Mourinho is the master of self promotion, and his introduction to English football all those years ago arguably set the tone as to how the ‘Special One’ was perceived.

The only trouble with still trying to be cock of the walk and the main man when your skills have evaporated is that your words are going to come back to haunt you.

In truth, the Portuguese hasn’t been special for some while now.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce dumped out of the Champions League

His time at Man United wasn’t quite a disaster but neither was it a brilliant roller coaster ride, and the less said about his sojourn at Tottenham, the better.

On Tuesday night, Mourinho watched as his Fenerbahce side contrived to let in a 118th-minute penalty against 10-man Lille, which saw the French club progress to the Champions League play-offs, and condemned the Turkish giants to the Europa League.

It was yet another example of the 61-year-old having lost his touch.

Of course, Mourinho’s ego won’t allow him to believe that he’s still anything but the best around, but the pressure is right on his shoulders now.

Not only will the Fenerbahce faithful expect him to win the Europa League, but they have to overhaul arch rivals, Galatasaray, in the Turkish Super Lig.

Last season, they were agonisingly just three points from the title, despite accruing 99 points, scoring 99 goals and only losing one league match all season.

If Mourinho thought that he was going for one last big pay day and little else, the truth has already hit home.

We might even see some last minute movement in the transfer market as he comes to terms with what he has at his disposal and the expectations of a demanding club and fan base.

The latter will perhaps already be realising that Mourinho is not any longer what he says on the tin, however.