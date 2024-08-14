Video: Julen Lopetegui’s hilarious response to Danny Dyer’s Jarrod Bowen request

West Ham FC
Posted by

Julen Lopetegui and huge West Ham fan, Danny Dyer, in the same video sounds like a match made in Bubbles heaven, and the footage doesn’t disappoint.

Dyed in the wool Hammer, Dyer, is seen giving the Hammers new manager some instructions surrounding Jarrod Bowen, the club’s new first-team captain, and the boyfriend of the actor’s daughter, Dani.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool agree terms over transfer, 23-year-old would eventually succeed big-name Reds star
Fabrizio Romano’s update on “crazy situation” at Chelsea as another big name banished from first-team training
Newcastle set to duplicate Man City with expected new deal

Listening intently, the Spaniard then gives Dyer some hilarious instructions of his own in what can only be described as an epic and beautifully executed exchange.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Danny dyer Jarrod Bowen Julen Lopetegui

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.