Video: Julen Lopetegui’s hilarious response to Danny Dyer’s Jarrod Bowen request

Julen Lopetegui and huge West Ham fan, Danny Dyer, in the same video sounds like a match made in Bubbles heaven, and the footage doesn’t disappoint.

Dyed in the wool Hammer, Dyer, is seen giving the Hammers new manager some instructions surrounding Jarrod Bowen, the club’s new first-team captain, and the boyfriend of the actor’s daughter, Dani.

Listening intently, the Spaniard then gives Dyer some hilarious instructions of his own in what can only be described as an epic and beautifully executed exchange.

Yes, Hammers fans… new boss Julen Lopetegui has actually seen Danny Dyer's message ahead of the new season, AND he's issued a response ??? pic.twitter.com/spxH8hkMjy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports