Arsenal will consider transfer offers for first-team player on one condition, three clubs interested

Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider transfer offers for Jakub Kiwior this summer as Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli show an interest in the Poland international.

Kiwior has struggled for regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium due to so much competition for places in the defensive areas, and that’s likely to be even more of an issue for him now that Riccardo Calafiori has joined the Gunners this summer.

Kiwior has attracted interest from Juve, Milan and Napoli, according to a report from the Daily Mirror, and it seems Arsenal would be willing to let him leave on loan, provided there was also an obligation to buy at the end of that loan deal.

It remains to be seen if any of the clubs mentioned will step up their interest in the 24-year-old, but one imagines there must be a market for a player of his quality, as he’s rarely put a foot wrong for Arsenal when he has played, whether that’s at centre-back or left-back.

Kiwior joined from Spezia back in January 2023, so one imagines he might be open to a return to Italian football if he is to leave north London, but so far nothing has transpired for him.

Kiwior transfer could be one of many Arsenal exits

The rest of the Mirror piece mentions various other potential sales for AFC before the deadline, with players like Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson also possibly on their way out of the club.

Arsenal fans probably won’t want to see too many departures as it could have a negative impact on squad depth, even if none of these players are that likely to start regularly.

Kiwior in particular might be a useful one to keep around even if only as a backup, as Gooners will remember all too well how difficult it was in 2022/23 when they lost William Saliba to injury and Rob Holding had to play a lot of games in an important run towards the end of the campaign.