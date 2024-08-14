Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Juventus left-back Filip Kostic, with the Serie A giants keen to sell the player this summer.

The Serbia international has been a solid performer for Juve down the years, while he also impressed as an attacking wing-back with plenty of potential to contribute goals and assists at former club at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, it now seems Juventus are ready to offload the 31-year-old as he’s now a little past his best, though his former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner is keen to work with him again at Crystal Palace.

Glasner has done fine work at Selhurst Park since taking over from Roy Hodgson last season, and one imagines he could get good performances out of Kostic.

Palace fans will no doubt hope this deal can be done soon, but the positive news is that there does seem to be a willingness from both sides to ensure that can happen.

Still, reports suggest Kostic’s agent has also received interest from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, so Palace might have to see off some fierce competition in order to get this deal done.