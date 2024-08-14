Watch: What a finish! Kylian Mbappe scores on his Real Madrid debut with a sweet strike; Bellingham with the assist

Atalanta
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe has scored on his debut for Real Madrid to give his new side a 2-0 lead against Atalanta. 

The first half of the Super Cup had been quiet but Madrid have been knocking on Atalanta doors, and it was only a matter of time before they scored.

Valverde gave Madrid the lead in the 59th minute from a brilliant Vinicius Jr assist. And less than 10 minutes later, the marquee signing of the summer doubled the lead with a sweetly struck goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United turn to Championship promotion rival in winger hunt
Sky Sports reporter shares encouraging update on Manchester United’s “priority” transfer but move depends on two key factors
Newcastle end transfer talks regarding £16m-rated winger

The ball is played out to Bellingham on the left, who waits for Mbappe to make space for himself with lovely off-the-ball movement before playing him a perfect pass for the Frenchman to hit it first time into the top right corner.

Watch Mbappe’s debut goal below:

 

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.