Watch: What a finish! Kylian Mbappe scores on his Real Madrid debut with a sweet strike; Bellingham with the assist

Kylian Mbappe has scored on his debut for Real Madrid to give his new side a 2-0 lead against Atalanta.

The first half of the Super Cup had been quiet but Madrid have been knocking on Atalanta doors, and it was only a matter of time before they scored.

Valverde gave Madrid the lead in the 59th minute from a brilliant Vinicius Jr assist. And less than 10 minutes later, the marquee signing of the summer doubled the lead with a sweetly struck goal.

Federico Valverde (26) scores to give Real Madrid the 1-0 lead against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final. ???? What a beautiful assist from Vinicius Jr (24) for the goal. ???pic.twitter.com/jBcUosVTJe — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) August 14, 2024

The ball is played out to Bellingham on the left, who waits for Mbappe to make space for himself with lovely off-the-ball movement before playing him a perfect pass for the Frenchman to hit it first time into the top right corner.

Watch Mbappe’s debut goal below:

GOAL: REAL MADRID 2-0 ATALANTA! IT'S KYLIAN MBAPPÉ! ??? pic.twitter.com/NTSaUaiTU3 — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) August 14, 2024