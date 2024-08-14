La Liga outfit looking to complete loan deal for Tottenham’s 6ft 4in centre-back

Tottenham are continuing to do business in the current transfer window, as Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy look to balance the books after the purchases of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang.

The North Londoners will surely be hoping to go one better than the 2023/24 season and end the forthcoming campaign in the Champions League places.

It’ll likely be another fight to the death, however, given that London rivals, West Ham United, have spent significantly and would appear to be many people’s dark horses for a UCL berth.

Tottenham could loan out Ashley Phillips in 2024/25

Not to mention that the other clubs around them last season – Man United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all spent reasonable sums to improve their squads.

Easing Spurs’ financial burden is clearly a priority however, and that’s why Sky Sports have noted that if offers come in for the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Manor Solomon and Oliver Skipp, they’re likely to be accepted.

The outlet also mention that Getafe are one of the clubs interested in a loan deal for 6ft 4in centre-back, Ashley Phillips.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Lilywhites, per transfermarkt, and was most recently loaned out to Plymouth Argyle.

It’s not clear at this point if the England U19 man has any future at all at Tottenham, and if the loan deal is purely to give him regular matches to build up his fitness and toughness, ready for a Premier League campaign in the future.

For now, he’s not getting past the likes of Micky van de Ven, so a move elsewhere arguably suits all parties.