Leeds United are preparing a bid for Stoke City winger Million Manhoef as they identify possible alternatives to Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe, according to reports.

The Whites’ failure to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League last season has led to them losing a number of key players, with Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Luis Sinisterra all leaving for substantial fees, while Wilfried Gnonto continues to be linked with a move away.

Naturally, this has left Leeds in dire need of reinforcements. It was thought the Yorkshire side had Norwich star Rowe top of their wishlist after the England U21 international posted 13 goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last season.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the Canaries have slapped a £15m price tag on Rowe, which has put off fellow suitors Marseille, while his reported refusal to play against Oxford United on the opening weekend of the Championship season may have left Daniel Farke having doubts.

TEAMtalk reports that Leeds are now turning their attention to Manhoef.

The former Netherlands youth international only joined Stoke from Vitesse in the previous transfer window but made an immediate impact for the club, with four goals and an assist in 14 Championship appearances.

Leeds are thought to be among a trio of Championship clubs — the others unnamed — who could move for Manhoef, who could command a £10m transfer fee with Stoke very reluctant to sell.