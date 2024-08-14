Leeds United may turn to one of their promotion rivals in their hunt for a new winger, according to reports.

The Whites are in desperate need of reinforcements out wide after selling Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, with the Dutchman joining the likes of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Luis Sinisterra as players sold for handsome fees this summer.

Leeds’ winger crisis could deepen further with Wilfried Gnonto continuing to be linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Recent reports suggested Leeds were targeting Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe as a possible replacement for Summerville, but that they could turn to Stoke City’s Million Manhoef if the Canaries don’t budge on their £15m valuation.

However, more recent reports (via Leeds United News) now state that Leeds are weighing up a bid for Burnley winger Manuel Benson.

A former Belgium youth international who now represents Angola at international level, Benson joined Burnley from Antwerp at the start of the 2022/23 campaign and notched 11 goals and three assists in 33 Championship appearances to help fire the Clarets to promotion.

However, his debut Premier League campaign didn’t go to plan, with Benson seeing just 110 top-flight minutes and failing to register a single goal or assist as Burnley were relegated.

The 27-year-old now finds himself behind the likes of Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert, Vitinho and Anass Zaroury in Scott Parker’s pecking order.

With that in mind, there is a chance Burnley would be willing to let Benson leave on favourable terms, even to a direct rival at the top of the Championship.