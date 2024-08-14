Liverpool keeping tabs on 23-year-old with 20 goals and 27 assists; Arsenal also interested – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Club Brugge’s rising star, Maxim De Cuyper.

According to the latest reports from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, the 23-year-old left-back has caught the attention of several top European clubs, including Liverpool.

Liverpool and Arsenal among top European clubs after Maxim De Cuyper

De Cuyper has made significant progress over the past year with Club Brugge, drawing interest from clubs like Real Betis, Sevilla, Marseille, Ajax, and Wolfsburg.

These clubs have attempted to lure the promising defender away from the Belgian side, but De Cuyper has remained focused on his development with Brugge.

Now, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the Belgian international. The report claims that the Merseyside club along with Arsenal have been ‘following’ the defender this summer.

Despite the interest from these Premier League giants, De Cuyper is said to be keen on cementing his place as a starter for the Belgian national team before making any move abroad.

Impressive attacking number and potential fit for Liverpool

One of the key attributes of De Cuyper is his ability going forward as backed by his incredible statistics. During his time with Club Brugge, he has scored 5 goals and provided 15 assists in 63 appearances.

His loan spell with Westerlo was even more impressive, where he netted 15 goals and contributed 12 assists in 68 appearances. Overall, his tally stands at 20 goals and 27 assists in 131 appearances across all competitions.

He could be a great long-term signing for Liverpool given that their current two left-back options, Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, are both ageing.

Given Liverpool’s reliance on their full-backs for offensive contributions, De Cuyper could prove to be a great addition to the side.

However, with De Cuyper currently focused on solidifying his role with the Belgian national team, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can persuade him to make the switch to Anfield.