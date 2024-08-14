Liverpool offered the chance to sign midfielder compared to Xavi and Iniesta

The clock is ticking for Liverpool to make their first signing of the summer transfer window.

They have reportedly come close to signing both Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer.

However, moves for both the players have failed to materialise and new manager Arne Slot is still waiting for his first signing of the transfer window.

The Reds open their season with a match against Ipswich Town and it is certain that they will start the new season without a fresh face at Anfield, if you’re not counting the change in the dugout from Jurgen Klopp to Slot.

Getting rejected by Zubimendi is a huge blow to the Reds as Slot was keen on signing the player who he thought was ideal for the number 6 role at Anfield.

A similar player has now been offered to Liverpool, although someone who is not at the peak of his career.

According to HITC, Liverpool have been contacted about the availability of Italian midfielder Marco Verratti.

The report has mentioned that the Reds are not the only ones to be contacted as their Premier League rivals Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been made aware that the former PSG midfielder is available for a transfer.

The midfielder plays for Al-Arabi in Qatar and he has been offered an opportunity to return to Europe.

He is a similar player to Zubimendi, although the Spaniard is at the peak of his career while Verratti’s best years are behind him.

Brazilian footballer Neymar compared Verratti to Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta during their time together at PSG, as per GOAL.

Should Liverpool target a move for Marco Verratti?

Neymar said: “I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn’t realise he was so spectacular.

“He’s a genius. He’s one of the best midfielders I’ve played with, along with Xavi Hernandez and Iniesta.”

It remains to be seen if Slot is interested in signing a new midfielder now or look for a solution within the club.

At the age of 31, he might not be the best option for the Reds though, who should focus their time and energy on signing a younger player who can deal with the pace and challenging nature of Premier League football.