Liverpool hopeful of keeping key player at Anfield as Euro giants cool interest

A number of Liverpool players have entered the final year of their contract at the club.

The three most important players at the club; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, are all in the final year of their contract at the Merseyside club.

Following the departure of Jurgen Klopp from Anfield, all of them have been linked with an exit from the club.

However, the Reds can take a sigh of relief as according to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid have cooled their interest in right-back Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos had been linked with a move for the Liverpool defender as soon they will be needing a new right-back.

Their current options of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are both 32-year-old and 33-year-old respectively.

The Spanish champions need a new addition in that position soon and in order to strengthen that position by adding a young and dynamic full-back, they have been linked with a move for the Liverpool man.

The Champions League winners would ideally want to sign the Liverpool right-back next summer when he becomes a free agent.

Liverpool are determined to not let that happen by offering the defender a new contract at the club.

Despite rumours of a move away from Anfield, Alexander-Arnold has never been close to leaving his boyhood club.

He has been an integral part of the club’s success in the past and the Reds will hope it will remain that way in the future.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold

There aren’t many right-backs like in the market who can defend, attack, provide assists and score goals.

He is Liverpool through and through and Arne Slot would be hoping to keep him at the club for a long time.

For the club, he is more important moving forward than Salah and Van Dijk and his new contract should be the club’s priority.