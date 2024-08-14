Pundit says Liverpool won’t win Premier League without two players

Former midfielder, Danny Murphy, has reacted to the possibility of Liverpool winning the 2024-25 Premier League.

Preparing to kick off their new season this weekend, Liverpool, now managed by Arne Slot, are hoping to close the gap on champions Manchester City.

Although the Reds finished third in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, the German did oversee a hugely successful nine years at Anfield lifting six major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League title.

And Slot has hopes of replicating the 57-year-old’s legendary Merseyside status.

However, Murphy has doubts the former Feyenoord boss will get his Liverpool debut campaign off to a winning start.

Danny Murphy says Liverpool can’t win Premier League

Speaking to talkSPORT about the prospect of Liverpool winning the league, Murphy believes Slot has little chance of beating Manchester City and Arsenal to what would be the club’s second Premier League title.

“I expect them to be top four, but I don’t think they’ll overcome City,” he said.

Explaining his reasoning, the ex-midfielder, who played 170 times for Liverpool, reckons the Reds’ lack of two signings will see them lose out.

Arne Slot needs to sign a Rodri or a Declan Rice

Having failed to make a single signing so far this summer, Murphy thinks the club’s failure to bring in a new holding midfielder and centre-back could end up costing them valuable points over the duration of a season.

“When you look at the two best teams in the country last year with Rodri and [Declan] Rice, Liverpool don’t have that,” he added.

“And although [Wataru] Endo and [Alexis] MacAllister did well in certain games and certain periods, that consistent person in the middle of the pitch and physical dominant and able to control games, like those two [Rodri and Rice] do, Liverpool don’t really have.”

Liverpool were recently in talks to sign Martin Zubimendi before the midfielder opted to stay at boyhood club Real Sociedad.

There are also reports of former PSG midfielder Marco Verratti being offered to Slot as the Italian looks to return to Europe following his move to Qatari side Al-Arabi last summer.

As for other possible signings, fans will need to wait to see what business their club does in the window’s final two weeks, because as Murphy rightfully admitted, it’s not always fair to judge a team while the window is still open.

Liverpool’s season starts at Portman Road on Saturday where they will take on Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town. Kick off is at 12.30 p.m (UK time) with the fixture broadcast live on TNT Sports.