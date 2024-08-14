Liverpool agree terms over transfer, 23-year-old would eventually succeed big-name Reds star

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of a summer transfer window deal that would also see the player move out on loan for the next year or two.

According to Fabrizio Romano, one potential destination for Mamardashvili could be Bournemouth, though there is seemingly no full agreement just yet.

See below for the full details in Romano’s post on X, with the Italian journalist explaining that the Georgia international has agreed to join the Reds, where he’d likely become the club’s number one in the next two years, becoming the successor to current first-choice shot-stopper Alisson…

?? Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili. He’s keen on the move even spending one or two years elsewhere on loan. Bournemouth open to signing him, then he’d become #LFC new GK after Alisson. Agents now in Valencia for club talks

NO agreement yet. pic.twitter.com/rPEgWFGhy8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2024

Mamardashvili transfer looks smart but Liverpool surely need to focus on other signings too

Mamardashvili has impressed in his time in La Liga, and it would be interesting to see him at a Premier League team like Bournemouth ahead of eventually becoming the Liverpool number one.

For now, it surely makes sense to keep Alisson for that role after the Brazilian’s superb form for the Merseyside giants down the years, but it’s also smart to think ahead for the future.

LFC fans may perhaps question, though, why a deal that won’t impact them for the next year or two is currently the main thing being worked on when signings for the season ahead are also surely needed.

The season starts in just a few days and Liverpool haven’t brought anyone in yet, so fans will no doubt be eager to see new additions in defence and attack in particular, while Fabrizio Romano has also exclusively told us about his views on whether or not they should target another midfielder similar to Martin Zubimendi after being rejected by the Real Sociedad star.