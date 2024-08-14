Man City hold internal discussions to sign £60 million-rated Premier League star

Manchester City won the Premier League title for the fourth season in a row two months ago.

They have one of the best squads in the world managed by possibly the best manager in the game right now.

They have not made the biggest moves in the transfer window so far this summer but that could change soon.

The Sky Blues have added Savinho to their squad in order to provide them another option in the wide position.

However, their big signing could come soon and it could be a Premier League player who represented England at the Euro 2024 this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Man City have internally discussed about signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Guardiola is set to change the playing system at the club as per the report and they are seriously considering a move for the English midfielder.

The Man City manager is a fan of the Palace star and he has made him his primary target.

The Premier League giants are considering a late approach for the attacking midfielder who can play in a number of different positions.

Eze can play on both the wings as well as behind the striker which makes it pretty clear why Man City are genuinely interested in signing the player.

The report has mentioned that Man City believe that the player is open to a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are looking to sign a wide player

The club’s finances have been boosted by the big money sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and the £60 million that Palace will demand for Eze will not be an issue for the Premier League champions.

Guardiola wants a new player in the wide position and that is why he made an enquiry about Wolves winger Pedro Neto before he joined Chelsea.

City hold a long term interest in Eze and his arrival at the Etihad Stadium could provide them the spark that they need in the final third against teams who like to sit back and defend.