Man United prepared to sign Barcelona flop in another worrying transfer development

Man United have been active in this summer’s transfer market, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe signing off on deals for Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The club have also seen Mason Greenwood finally depart on a permanent deal to Marseille, and fellow trouble maker, Jadon Sancho, could still yet find himself at another club before the window shuts for business in a couple of weeks time.

News that the Red Devils are showing an interest in Barcelona’s flop centre-back, Marcos Alonso, per The Athletic (subscription required), is a little worrying, however.

Man United looking at Barcelona flop Alonso

At 33 years of age, the former Chelsea ace is well past his best, even if one takes into account his experience.

Perhaps that’s what Erik ten Hag is now looking for to complement the signings of de Ligt and Mazraoui.

A player that’s likely to be content playing second fiddle, but who can deputise as and when required.

Although Alonso isn’t the worst signing in the world, as was seen on more than one occasion at Barcelona, he has no pace to speak of now and against a zippy front man, he has little to no chance of being able to contain them.

Given that most of United’s problems appeared to be in defence during 2023/24, it’s a bit of a worrying development. Surely there are better alternatives on the market at this point?

Alonso is currently without a club after his contract with the Catalan giants came to an end, and the fact that there appears to be little other interest in the Spaniard’s services should hint at why the Red Devils need to tread very carefully indeed.

The last thing ten Hag needs at this point in his Old Trafford managerial career is another season of defensive mishaps and associated excuses.

That’s not going to wash with Sir Jim and his board.