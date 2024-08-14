Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Manuel Ugarte.

The PSG midfielder has become a top target for Erik Ten Hag, who believes adding a new central figure is key to his plans ahead of the new season.

Working out a deal has so far proved problematic though. The Red Devils’ need to comply with the Premier League’s strict rules of Profit and Sustainability means they cannot invest more without trimming their expenditure — and that could lead to one of their players moving the other way.

According to a recent report from the Independent, United’s hierarchy have been locked in talks with PSG for quite some time but may finally be close to reaching a mutually beneficial compromise.

PSG want Jadon Sancho

Although PSG have admired Marcus Rashford for several seasons, it is teammate and fellow winger Jadon Sancho who appears closest to joining the Parisians.

Despite being reintegrated into United’s squad after falling out with Ten Hag last season and spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund, the 24-year-old could leave Old Trafford again.

Manuel Ugarte to move the other way?

Sancho is included in negotiations with PSG keen to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy. Agreeing to the deal could lead to Ugarte being allowed to move the other way despite the Red Devils’ unwillingness to meet PSG’s £51 million asking price.

Although Ugarte only joined PSG from Sporting Lisbon last year, the midfielder has struggled to become a regular starter. The 23-year-old, after starting in just three of PSG’s last seven games, appears not to be part of Luis Enrique’s long term plans.

United, on the other hand, would make the Uruguay international one of their most important players as they look for ways to replace Casemiro and Scott McTominay — both of whom have also been linked with late transfers.