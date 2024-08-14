Manchester United hold talks with agent of highly sought-after attacker with 25 goals & 7 assists – report

Manchester United are reportedly interested in highly-rated Brazilian forward Evanilson, who currently plays for FC Porto.

According to HITC, the Red Devils are one of several Premier League clubs that have held talks with the player’s agent as they consider potential attacking reinforcements.

While Manchester United and other top clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal have expressed interest in the 24-year-old, it is Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest who have taken more concrete steps toward securing his signature.

Both clubs are reportedly keen to bring in Evanilson, with Bournemouth identifying him as a potential replacement for Dominic Solanke, who just completed his move to Tottenham in a big money move.

Evanilson’s impact at Porto

Evanilson has been a standout performer for Porto since joining the club in 2020 for €8.8 million.

His ability to score goals and adapt to different roles on the pitch has made him a key player for the Portuguese giants.

During the 2021-22 season, Evanilson scored 21 goals in 46 appearances, helping Porto clinch both the Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal titles.

Last season, he continued to impress, scoring 25 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. His consistent performances have caught the attention of several clubs, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

For Manchester United and other suitors, the challenge will be whether they can match the ambition and urgency of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, who are determined to land the Brazilian forward.