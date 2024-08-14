Manchester United hold talks with agent of highly sought-after attacker with 25 goals & 7 assists – report

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly interested in highly-rated Brazilian forward Evanilson, who currently plays for FC Porto.

According to HITC, the Red Devils are one of several Premier League clubs that have held talks with the player’s agent as they consider potential attacking reinforcements.

While Manchester United and other top clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal have expressed interest in the 24-year-old, it is Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest who have taken more concrete steps toward securing his signature.

Both clubs are reportedly keen to bring in Evanilson, with Bournemouth identifying him as a potential replacement for Dominic Solanke, who just completed his move to Tottenham in a big money move.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Carabao Cup R2 draw: Newcastle, West Ham, Everton and other Premier League clubs learn their fate
“I am not with them” – Roy Keane makes unpopular West Ham vs Aston Villa prediction
Liverpool keeping tabs on 23-year-old with 20 goals and 27 assists; Arsenal also interested – report

Evanilson’s impact at Porto

Evanilson has been a standout performer for Porto since joining the club in 2020 for €8.8 million.

His ability to score goals and adapt to different roles on the pitch has made him a key player for the Portuguese giants.

During the 2021-22 season, Evanilson scored 21 goals in 46 appearances, helping Porto clinch both the Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal titles.

Last season, he continued to impress, scoring 25 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. His consistent performances have caught the attention of several clubs, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

For Manchester United and other suitors, the challenge will be whether they can match the ambition and urgency of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, who are determined to land the Brazilian forward.

 

More Stories Evanilson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.