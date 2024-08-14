Despite their huge investments last year, clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League are showing no signs of slowing down.

Having already lured some of football’s biggest talents away from Europe, including France’s Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, Saudi clubs are continuing their raid, and according to recent reports, appear to be targeting one of the Premier League’s most popular players.

Marcus Rashford emerges as top Saudi target

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is a top target for the Middle East with Saudi clubs prepared to pay as much as £86 million (€100 million) for the England winger.

Although the new season is almost upon us with United preparing to face Fulham in Friday’s opener, reports, including this one from The Sun, have suggested the Red Devils are willing to listen to all offers for the struggling 26-year-old — and a figure as high as £86 million would certainly force negotiations.

Rashford’s career, although spent entirely at United, could benefit from a change of scenery. Featuring in 404 senior games, many have wondered if the winger’s performances have dipped because of his reluctance to move on in search of a new challenge.

And while Saudi Arabia may not be every player’s idea of a ‘challenge’, the contracts the Pro League are able to offer are often a deciding factor.

Rashford is already among United’s highest-earners, picking up £300,000-per week (Spotrac), so if any Saudi club is to tempt the 26-year-old with a bumper deal, they will have to break the bank and make the United number 10 one of, if not, the, sport’s highest paid player — a simply mind boggling prospect considering the player’s abysmal form.

Since the start of last season, Rashford, who has four years left on his contract, has scored just eight goals in 43 games in all competitions.