Bid expected: Arsenal still in active pursuit of midfielder transfer

Arsenal are reportedly expected to bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino later in the summer transfer window, with the Gunners’ pursuit of the player described as still active.

Merino has shone in La Liga and also with the Spanish national team as they won Euro 2024 this summer, and one imagines he’ll surely earn a big move soon as he enters into the final year of his contract at Sociedad.

This surely puts the Basque outfit under pressure to sell the 28-year-old now, and the Telegraph suggest Arsenal’s offer will finally come nearer the end of the window.

Fabrizio Romano has added that Arsenal never broke off talks over Merino, with the deal still looking active and with the Spain international keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

????? Negotiations between Arsenal and Real Sociedad for Mikel Merino remain active. The player wants to go to Arsenal and the two clubs are in direct contact. https://t.co/KRbSUrwM92 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2024

Merino looks like he could be an important addition to the Arsenal midfield, with Thomas Partey missing a lot of last season due to injury.

Mikel Arteta’s side will surely need more depth in that area of the pitch if they are to finally close that slender gap with Manchester City and get what is surely at most three or four points more required to win the Premier League title.

Still, it’s interesting to note that Partey doesn’t currently seem close to leaving Arsenal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano via the Daily Briefing earlier today.

If Merino does join the Gunners, one imagines that could help push another player out of the door in that position or there’ll surely be someone forced to make do with a lot of time sat on the bench.

The Daily Mirror add that Sociedad have offered Merino a new contract, while he’s said to be waiting patiently for the chance to finalise his move to Arsenal.