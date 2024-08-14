Napoli looking to offer important Man United ace an interesting new opportunity

Man United have been busy in the current transfer window, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe underwriting deals for Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils first team will therefore have something of a new look to it when the players step out at Old Trafford on Friday night to take on Fulham in the opening fixture of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Yoro is sidelined of course, but we can expect the other three big names to be starting the match.

The pressure is all on Erik ten Hag this season given that he did have a legitimate excuse last season with the amount of injuries that befell his squad.

No club in the world would’ve been able to cope, though the Dutchman now has no real excuse not to show his worth to his employers.

If he’s unable to get United firing this season, the likelihood is he won’t be at the helm in a year’s time.

Napoli looking at Man United’s Scott McTominay

He needs his tried and trusted generals to help get him through too. Players that bleed United.

One of those could be said to be Scott McTominay, but the midfielder hasn’t really been utilised as often as he might like under ten Hag.

It’s believed that, in fact, if United were to get a reasonable enough big for him, they would look to move him on.

To that end, Fichajes are reporting that Italian giants, Napoli, see the 27-year-old as having the right profile for the way in which Antonio Conte wants to play.

Physical and energetic with an eye for goal, McTominay’s attributes would make him a decent hire for any club, and one has to wonder why it seems that ten Hag can’t find a place for him in his side more often.