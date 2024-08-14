Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson reportedly held talks with both West Ham and Leicester City this summer, but the two clubs have since moved on to other targets.

Nelson has struggled for regular playing time with the Gunners for some time now, and it seems he could have been allowed to leave for around £20million this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report states, however, that West Ham and Leicester waited for Arsenal to lower their asking price before deciding to move on to other targets instead.

Nelson could surely be a fine player for a number of mid-table Premier League clubs, or teams elsewhere in Europe, even if he’s struggled to establish himself at Arsenal.

There’s so much competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s squad, so it would surely make sense for Nelson to look elsewhere to further his career, but it remains to be seen what opportunities will arise.

£20m seems like a pretty fair price for Nelson, but for now it seems clubs haven’t been willing to pay that fee, so it will be interesting to see if anyone comes in who could be prepared to do so, or if AFC have to lower their demands.

Nelson could of course stay and fight for his place at Arsenal, and you never know when injuries will hit and there’ll be more opportunities, but in truth it’s hard to see him still being an Arsenal player by the end of this transfer window.