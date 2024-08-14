Gary Neville has an interesting theory about why Martin Zubimendi rejected Liverpool

Liverpool have suffered a major blow in the transfer window this summer.

The Reds are yet to make a new signing so far and it has been a quiet summer for them.

They are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues to not sign a new player this summer.

Liverpool were close to signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who was a part of Spain’s Euro 2024 winning team.

The player had agreed a move to Anfield only to change his mind at the last moment.

He has decided to stay at Sociedad, his boyhood club, leaving Liverpool manager Arne Slot upset with the player’s decision.

Football pundit Gary Neville has joined the conversation around Liverpool’s transfer business and he has a unique theory why Zubimendi has rejected Liverpool in order to stay in La Liga.

While talking on Stick to Football podcast, Neville has claimed that Zubimendi’s rejection could be down to Real Madrid and Barcelona showing interest in the services of the midfield.

“For this to have happened to Liverpool, he has said yes to them and he has then changed his mind late,” he says.

“There’s no way, we have been there at different levels, he’s definitely said yes to them and then changed his mind.

“I never trust Barcelona and Real Madrid either being involved with something and saying we’re going to come, we’re not ready yet but we’ll take you,” Neville adds.

“That’s always over there and if they come you’re dead. “

It is still unknown if the La Liga giants are interested in the player or not but the fact is he will not be joining Liverpool and they will start the new season without Slot’s preferred choice of a number 6 in the team.

Liverpool will start the season without any signing

The manager has not been given any new signings and it is certain that Liverpool will start their Premier League season against Ipswich without a fresh face.

The Reds squad is still full of depth and talent but it will be surprising if they do not end up signing a new player this summer.

At the moment, they are not close to any new signing and they do not have long left with just under three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down.