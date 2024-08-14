Newcastle set to duplicate Man City with expected new deal

At present, there’s little argument to Man City being the most successful club in the world on and off the pitch, which is something that Newcastle and others can only aspire to be.

Having a best-in-class coach in Pep Guardiola to guide the senior side clearly helps in terms of raising the club’s profile.

Clearly, however, the way in which City have got to work in all aspects ever since the club was taken over by Sheikh Mansour, is a blueprint for everyone else to follow.

Newcastle to duplicate Man City’s ownership model

The Magpies are continuing their own journey with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who also own the four biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League – Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

Now it appears that they too are starting to branch out on more of a multi-club ownership model.

According to Football Insider, the North East giants are expected to make another club purchase within a year.

“I would think most of the clubs will try and move to a multi-club model,” football finance expert, Stefan Borson, told the outlet.

“They all seem to believe that the City approach has worked well and they will try and replicate it.

“But I wouldn’t think PIF need to look too closely at the 777 assets (French club Red Star and Belgian side Standard Liege).

“There is distress with 777, but the reality is, you could probably pick up the phone to most of the French league that are not currently owned by multi-club owners and get a very welcome audience because French football is in particular distress. You could also do it elsewhere in other countries.

“I would expect them if they have the appetite in the next year to buy something because now is a good time to buy these assets. There just isn’t much money around.”

With Clearlake Capital at Chelsea doing much the same, the multi-club ownership model would certainly seem to be the way that modern football at the elite level is heading.