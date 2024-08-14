Newcastle United have failed to reach an agreement for Miguel Almiron with MLS side Charlotte FC.

The Paraguay international is thought to be available for transfer amid the Magpies’ pursuit of a new right-sided winger.

Before his move to Chelsea, Pedro Neto was linked with a switch to St. James’ Park. Noni Madueke, also of Chelsea, is the latest star to emerge as a transfer option for Eddie Howe.

Miguel Almiron to Charlotte FC falls through

However, regardless of who the Geordies look to bring in, a lot will depend on Almiron’s future.

The 30-year-old has just two years left on his contract and could make the move this summer. Charlotte FC appeared the side most likely to sign the South American but, according to Ben Jacobs, have failed to meet Newcastle’s £15.5 million (€20 million) valuation — meaning a potential deal has all but collapsed.

Alimiron now faces an uncertain future ahead of the new 2024-25 season but likely to be in Howe’s matchday squad to play Southampton on Saturday, the winger will be wondering how much of a part he has to play in his side’s future.

During his five years at Newcastle, Almiron, who also has 58 caps for his country, has scored 30 goals and registered 12 assists in 209 games in all competitions.