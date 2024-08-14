Newcastle make first-team player available for transfer in £15m deal

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to sell one of their players as they look to finance a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies are seriously interested in signing the England international this summer as Eddie Howe aims to add depth and quality to his squad, particularly in the defensive position.

However, a move to bring Geuhi at the club would cost the Magpies a record fee, more than they paid to sign Alexander Isak.

One of the players who is up for sale is defender Matt Targett according to NUFC Blog, who has faced a troubled time at St James’ Park due to fitness issues.

After the arrival of Lewis Hall and Lloyd Kelly at the club, he has fallen futher down the pecking order and the Magpies are looking to cash in on him.

He joined the club from Aston Villa back in 2022 in a £15m move but his transfer has not worked out like Newcastle United expected.

Targett is reportedly on big wages at Newcastle and it would be difficult to find a buyer for him.

That is also the reason why Newcastle are looking to offload him this summer as they want his big wages off their wage bill.

Along with Targett, Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis are also facing an uncertain future at the club and the Magpies are ready to allow all these players to leave the club and make space for Guehi in their squad.