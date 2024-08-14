Newcastle United star expected to leave in the final stages of transfer window

Newcastle United were on the verge of losing some of their key players as the club battled Profit and Sustainability Rules earlier in the summer.

The Magpies were linked with the sales of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes earlier this summer.

However, after selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, they dealt with the financial issues comfortably and right now, they are not in desperate need to sell players in order to conduct their business.

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool while Kieran Trippier has often been mentioned among the players who are expected to move away from St James’ Park this summer.

A new report from GiveMeSport has now claimed that Newcastle right-back Trippier could seal a late exit from the club this summer.

The 33-year-old England international has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his future with the Magpies is uncertain.

The report has mentioned that manager Eddie Howe will not stand in the way of Trippier if he wants to leave the club.

The Magpies risk losing him for free next summer and this is the best time to cash in on him and make some money.

Trippier was the club’s first signing under their Saudi owners and he has been a key player in their success under manager Howe.

Kieran Trippier has been crucial in Newcastle United success

The English right-back helped the club reach the Carabao Cup final last summer and also contributed greatly when they qualified for the Champions League.

With Tino Livramento providing cover for the player now, the Toon Army are relaxed about their right-back option and they are willing to let the player seal an exit late in the transfer window.

Newcastle will not be too upset if they lose the player this summer as they have the right successor in place.