Striker’s agent considering other possibilities after Chelsea transfer deal collapsed

The agent of Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion is now considering other possible transfer destinations for his client after a move to Chelsea fell through, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert provided some insight into Omorodion’s situation, describing it as a normal next step, with nothing particularly serious or advanced in terms of another move at this moment in time.

It would be interesting to see the talented young Spanish forward in the Premier League at some point soon after his impressive loan spell at Alaves last season, and it’s surely only a matter of time before he leaves Atletico as they’ve just brought in Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

There doesn’t look to be much room for Omorodion in Diego Simeone’s side now, and one imagines the Alvarez deal was done with his move to Chelsea in mind before it ended up collapsing.

Omorodion transfer: What next for the Atletico Madrid striker?

Discussing Omorodion’s future, Romano said: “After a move to Chelsea fell through, the agent of Samu Omorodion is considering other possibilities around Europe. It’s normal talks with an opportunity like him after the Chelsea deal collapsed, but at the moment it’s still nothing serious or advanced.”

Some Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out, as Omorodion looks like a big prospect, while the Blues also surely need more depth in attack after last season’s inconsistent form from Nicolas Jackson.

Omorodion surely won’t be short of suitors as he looks like someone who could strengthen a number of top clubs and provide a good option for both the present and future, while the situation at Atletico surely means he’s likely to be available, and not for totally unreasonable money.