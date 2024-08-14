New talks planned: Ambitious Chelsea transfer could still be on the cards after help from club legends

New talks are reportedly planned for Chelsea to try and push through the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge, according to Simon Phillips.

The Nigeria international has long been linked with the Blues and Phillips says they never left the race for his signature, with club legends Didier Drogba and Mikel John Obi both said to have spoken to the player to try to convince him to join.

Osimhen has proven himself to be one of the finest strikers in Europe during his time in Serie A, and Phillips says Chelsea still have a chance of signing him, with the deal described as far from impossible as things stand.

Still, the reporter also mentions that CFC have other names in mind as well, so it could be that they’ll be prepared to pursue alternatives if they can’t reach an agreement with Napoli soon.

There’s also the issue of Osimhen’s wages, with Phillips suggesting the 25-year-old might still not join as he could continue to insist on his hefty contract demands being met.

Osimhen transfer: Chelsea hopes not over

“The situation hasn’t really changed much, because ultimately and the most important thing here is that Osimhen needs to agree Chelsea’s wage offer and as of yet, there is negotiations needed for that to happen,” Phillips said.

“Chelsea’s ‘technical staff’ green lighted this move weeks ago but only if it fits within what they are willing to pay on the OVERALL finances for the deal. That bit is important, it’s not just Osimhen’s wages.

“The only thing that has changed as far as our SPTC sources are concerned is that there is now a new meeting scheduled between Chelsea and Napoli for today/tomorrow that is specifically to speak about Osimhen and whether it can be done. Chelsea will push again and continue back in talks.

“Remember, as we reported here last week, Osimhen is keen on joining Chelsea – that side is not a problem. But that doesn’t mean he will just agree to a big wage drop. This has to suit all parties and there is a lot of negotiating that needs to be done.

“As we also reported and was then confirmed by others, both Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel have been in the ear of Osimhen AND Chelsea to push them both to get this done!

“It’s far from impossible to do now and there is certainly a chance, but it’s still very tough. And as reported yesterday, Chelsea ARE also still considering other strikers instead. But Osimhen is priority if they can get it done.”