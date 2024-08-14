Fabrizio Romano suggests Arsenal star may not be set for transfer away after all

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey may not be leaving the club this summer after all, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that there is currently nothing going on with Partey, and that it’s generally been a quiet summer surrounding the Ghana international.

This did not always look like being the case, with Romano commenting earlier in the summer that there was long-standing interest in Partey from Saudi Pro League clubs, though nothing more advanced than that as they were waiting to learn their budgets for this window.

The 31-year-old still looks like he has what it takes to be a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side, but at the same time he’s not the youngest and has had some trouble staying fit, playing just 16 games in all competitions last season.

When he’s fully fit and available, Partey is a quality player, but fans probably wouldn’t have been surprised to see him go if offers had come in, though Romano’s latest update suggests that hasn’t happened, and doesn’t look like happening.

Partey transfer out of Arsenal may not be happening after all

Discussing Partey’s situation, Romano said: “As things stand, Thomas Partey is not looking close to leaving Arsenal. There are no substantial updates on the midfielder despite some rumours earlier in the window.

“It’s been a quiet summer, I’m not hearing anything about him now. Let’s see if it changes but so far, no.”

Arsenal fans will hope Partey can get back to his best and see a lot of playing time in the season ahead, or else it could end up being a hugely frustrating campaign if they don’t sign another option to fill in in that defensive midfield role.

Arsenal have sold Emile Smith Rowe this summer and one imagines there are a few other players who could be allowed to leave after falling out of favour, such as Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Tierney.