Premier League CEO has concerning update for Man City regarding 115 charges

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has spoken about Manchester City’s 115 charges.

Master has claimed that it is time for the case to be heard and a decision to be taken soon.

The latest update from Masters will come as a huge concern for Man City and their fans.

There have been reports of the Premier League champions getting relegated if they are found guilty of financial breaches.

Pep Guardiola’s team are confident that they have done nothing wrong and they are ready to co-operate with the Premier League.

In an interview with the BBC, Masters said:

“It is time now for the case to resolve itself.”

The Premier League CEO was asked about the impact of the case on the league.

Masters added:

“It’s been going on for a number of years and I think it’s self-evident that the case needs to be heard and answered. When the case has been heard there will be a decision published and all the questions you would like me to answer will be answered as part of that process.”

By the end of next year, the Premier League and Man City believe that the matter will be resolved.

More than the Man City fans, other clubs and their fans are waiting for the result of the hearing.

There is a general belief among the rival fans that Man City have broken the rules in their financial dealings and truth should come out as soon as possible as their clubs have suffered at the hands of the Premier League club.

Details of Man City hearing are still unknown

Nothing is concrete at the moment, in terms of the dates or the punishment, or whether Guardiola’s team are guilty or not.

However, the time to find out the result of this case is getting closer and the situation will be cleared soon.

On the pitch, Man City are preparing to win their fifth Premier League title in a row and extend their impressive record.

Their first match of the season is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 18th August.