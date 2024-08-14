“I expect him to sign” – Fabrizio Romano shares Man United update on latest deal

Manchester United have completed the double signing of defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

They have added to their earlier signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer.

The Red Devils have now signed a striker, two centre-backs and a right back, significantly strengthening their squad.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have completed yet another deal following their smart transfer business.

As per information provided by Romano to GiveMeSport, Man United midfielder and captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to extend his stay at the club by signing a new contract that will last until 2027 at least.

He said:

“Bruno Fernandes will sign a new contract. The deal is 100% done and it will be valid until 2027 plus a one-year option. I expect him to sign very soon, before the end of the summer transfer window.

And Bruno will remain a really important player for Manchester United.”

Since joining the club back in January 2020, the Portugal international midfielder has been the club’s most consistent player.

Fernandes has shouldered the responsibility of scoring and creating goals for the team, often bailing them out of tough situations.

He has been a key part of their success under manager Erik ten Hag and has helped the club win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in consecutive seasons.

Fernandes extension is the best summer deal for Man United

His decision to stay at the club is a major boost for Man United in a summer that has seen them overhaul their squad in order to challenge for trophies next season.

Under the captaincy of Fernandes and the leadership of ten Hag, Man United will be hoping to perform better in the Premier League and the Europa League next season.

With the signings they have made, they will be expected to mount a title challenge in the upcoming season and compete with both Manchester City and Arsenal.