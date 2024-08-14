Manchester United legend Roy Keane hints at quitting punditry, citing recent incident as a factor

Roy Keane, the legendary Manchester United midfielder and Sky Sports pundit, has revealed his intention to step away from punditry within the next decade.

This announcement follows a highly publicised incident last season in which Keane was allegedly attacked by an Arsenal fan after a match at the Emirates Stadium.

Roy Keane’s altercation with fan at the Emirates last season

The altercation occurred in September 2023, shortly after Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

The accused, Scott Law, stands charged with assaulting the former United captain. However, Law has claimed that it was Keane who initiated the confrontation. The pair have been embroiled in a court case regarding the incident for several months.

The ongoing legal battle seems to have played a significant role in Keane’s decision to consider leaving punditry.

Court case and its impact on Keane’s decision

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane candidly expressed his frustration with the hassles associated with his punditry career, particularly the off-field incidents that have made the job less enjoyable.

He said:

“I don’t think I’ll be doing punditry in 10 years’ time. I love football but the hassle of matches, getting to games and the hassle of fans.”

“I was in court a few months ago with somebody headbutting me – do you think I enjoy that side of it? Absolutely not.”

“The games are fine. Getting to the games, parking up, people shouting your name – good stuff, bad stuff – it’s a nuisance. Being a pundit in 10 years, not.”

Keane’s comments reflect a growing discontent with the less glamorous aspects of being a high-profile football pundit.

Roy Keane’s no-nonsense approach to punditry has made him a popular and sometimes polarising figure in football commentary.