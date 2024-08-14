Sky Sports reporter shares encouraging update on Manchester United’s “priority” transfer but move depends on two key factors

Manchester United are expecting bids for midfielder Christian Eriksen as they look to offload him before the end of the transfer window.

Eriksen joined Manchester United two years ago on a free transfer. During his time at the club, he has made 73 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions. His technical skills and playmaking abilities have been vital for the team.

However, he is reportedly no longer part of Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans, and the club wants to cash in on him to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, a number of clubs have showed interest in the player and the Red Devils are expecting formal offers to come for the Danish midfielder before the window shuts.

Manchester United are looking to add a midfielder to the squad and have been strongly linked with a move for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, along with Sander Berge and Sofyan Amrabat. But the budget and the squad space will be key to any move.

Giving the update on X, Sheth said:

“Manchester United expecting formal bids for Christian Eriksen. A number of clubs have explored conditions of a deal. Eriksen has 1 year left on his contract. Midfield recruitment is priority – budget & squad space key. Ugarte, Berge & Amrabat among live options.”

Christian Eriksen’s incredible statistics

Eriksen’s second stint in the Premier League could end this summer. He previously enjoyed a spectacular career at Tottenham, where he became one of the club’s best midfielders.

He joined Spurs in 2013, and spent 7 years at the club, making 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals, and assisting 88 times.