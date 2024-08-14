Ian Wright thinks Arsenal may have missed out on “the signing of the season”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Dominic Solanke could have been a good signing for the club, and praised the Tottenham new-boy as potentially the signing of the season.

Solanke enjoyed a prolific campaign for Bournemouth last term and has now made the big move to Spurs, where he’ll be tasked with finally replacing Harry Kane up front for the north London giants.

Still, Arsenal could also surely have benefited from making changes up front this summer after a disappointing campaign from the injury-prone and inconsistent Gabriel Jesus last season, while Eddie Nketiah also saw a lot less playing time as both Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard both had runs out of position up front.

Wright is clearly a big fan of Solanke and admits he wouldn’t have complained if the 26-year-old had made the move to Arsenal, as he feels Tottenham have made possibly one of the signings of the season with this deal.

Solanke transfer praised by Arsenal legend

Speaking about Solanke and Arsenal’s transfer plans on The Overlap, Wright said: “I’m really happy with how pre-season has gone and getting in (Riccardo) Calafiori.

“I know there’s something else in the works for Arsenal, they’re going to try and do something and they have to. They need to get 90 plus points.

“If something comes up they will do it. They need the bench to be better.

“You know, I wouldn’t have been too… that wouldn’t have bothered me if they went for Solanke.

“With Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, they lost their place last season but we can probably get the goals from them if they get back to where we know they can be. They’re better than they showed last season.

“Dominic Solanke could be the signing of the season at £65m. I like that move for them and I think he could be a good signing with the way he plays, he doesn’t get injured, he scores goals.”