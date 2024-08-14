Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has admitted he’s concerned by the lack of transfer activity at the club this summer.

It’s been a summer of change at Anfield with Arne Slot the new man in charge following Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season.

Slot faces a big challenge following his arrival from Feyenoord and most likely would have expected some additions to the squad before the start of the season.

Souness concerned by Liverpool’s lack of business

Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League not to have made a signing this summer and they had been pursuing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi only for the Spain international to turn the move down and remain with the La Liga outfit.

There have been a number of departures from the club with Fabio Carvalho joining Brentford, whilst Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara left on free transfers, with the Spaniard subsequently announcing his retirement from the game.

With the start of the season less than a week away many would have expected Liverpool to have been busy in the window but that just isn’t case.

Ex-Red Souness is concerned by the lack of transfer activity at his former club and feels Arne Slot would have wanted to bring some players in.

“It surprises me that Arne Slot hasn’t brought any players in because you would anticipate that he’d want to,’ he told talkSPORT.

“Irrespective of the change of guard, he will be judged against Klopp and he will hear Klopp’s name being sung with banners of Klopp being shown all over the stadium until a time when he can eclipse it and put his own foot print on the club.

“You would think he’d want his own players. I think the players proved to not be where we thought they were at the end of last season as I thought they would carry Klopp home to do something meaningful and they didn’t seem able to.”

It’s a big season for Liverpool and the start of a new era under the Dutchman which begins with a trip to newly promoted Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime.