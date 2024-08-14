Exclusive: Spanish focus as talks for 26-year-old Arsenal star continue

It’s a busy time for Arsenal in the transfer market at present, and CaughtOffside sources have been made aware of the club’s intentions regarding their goalkeeping situation.

Ajax are known to have started talks to transfer the Gunners English goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, however, the problem at this point is that the Dutch giants only want to loan the 26-year-old, and without a permanent purchase option included.

The North Londoners for their part are understood to be insisting on a permanent sale to the tune of £35m.

Arsenal will look to Spain if Aaron Ramsdale leaves

If Arsenal insist on that price tag, it leaves Ajax with no option but to abandon their pursuit of the custodian who joined the Gunners from Sheffield United for £24m (rising to £30m with add ons) in 2021 (per Sky Sports), becoming the club’s most expensive goalkeeper in the process.

However, after David Raya’s loan arrival from Brentford last August, Ramsdale’s Premier League appearances were extremely limited and thoughts of a move elsewhere were always going to be a consideration if the status quo remained, which it did.

Ajax will need to convince Ramsdale and his representatives that he will get enough playing time and, should they do so, it’s likely that he will agree to personal terms with the Eredivisie giants.

That would also put a little more pressure on Arsenal to lower the fee, given that any move would then only require their express agreement to make it happen.

Should Ramsdale leave in the current transfer window, sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Arsenal plan to move for Espanyol’s former Spain U21 goalkeeper, Joan Garcia.

The Gunners have already held talks with Garcia’s inner circle, and Arsenal have been briefed that the player is open to a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

With two weeks still to go until the end of the transfer window, there’s plenty of time for a deal to be constructed that will suit all parties.