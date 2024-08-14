Tottenham ace with 330 appearances has made important career decision

It’s an important season for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur, as their transfer window dealings may evidence.

Stunning moves for Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke has shown the North London club’s intent, as they look to build on what turned out ultimately to be a disappointing 2023/24.

Though the Lilywhites will see European football back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, it’s a certainty that all concerned would’ve preferred that to have been of the Champions League rather than Europa League variety.

Tottenham’s Ben Davies has made an important career decision

In April, Spurs were still in the box seat to do just that, but five defeats in their last seven games – their two wins were against relegated Burnley and Sheffield United – saw Aston Villa snatch fourth place at the North Londoner’s expense.

Ange Postecoglou’s disappointment at the time appeared self-evident, and there’s little doubt the Australian will expect much more from his players this season.

One of those will be Ben Davies, who has made the decision to see out the final 12 months of his contract at the club, per Football Insider.

It was believed that Davies, who has managed a whopping 330 appearances with the club, would move on this summer, but the report details that the coach has no qualms in having the Welshman as a valued squad member.

Davies will have only just turned 32 by the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and surely has another couple of seasons at least at the top level.

Whether Spurs allow him to leave on a free next summer or try to persuade him to stay in January is a moot point at this stage.

Just 18 appearances in all competitions last season (WhoScored) would suggest that a clean break is the most likely scenario.