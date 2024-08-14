Tottenham hold advantage over rivals Arsenal in the race to sign impressive winger

Tottenham have made a number of new signings this summer as Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his squad.

Spurs missed out on a place in the Champions League by finishing fifth in the league last season.

They will be hoping to change that next season and they are working towards bolstering their squad.

The North Londoners have already completed the signings of Archie Gray from Tottenham, Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, Lucas Bergvall from Djurgården and Min-hyeok Yang from Gangwon FC.

They are looking for a wide-attacker to add to their squad and their transfer target has already been identified.

According to KS1 TV, Spurs are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

The Frenchman boasts an impressive record having played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich in his career and winning the league title with all of them.

His place at Bayern Munich is in trouble after the arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace this summer.

He is keen on a move away from the Bundesliga giants and Spurs are showing interest in securing his signature.

Due to form and fitness issues, he only featured in 17 Bundesliga matches last season.

The Bayern Munich winger has been linked with a move to Tottenham’s North London rivals Arsenal (via Football Insider) but Spurs hold an advantage because of one reason.

The player shares the same representatives with Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

According to Steve Kay, speaking on KS1 TV, Spurs are looking for a wide player and the Bayern winger is someone they have identified as their target.

He said:

“A good player, he’s struggling for game time at Bayern at the moment, a lot of good players there. There are going to be a lot of clubs after him. I know Spurs are a team looking at him. Interestingly, there he’s a part of CAA Base, which a lot of Spurs players are linked to – as is Ange Postecoglou.”

Coman can provide a new dimension to Tottenham attack

Coman would offer support to Son Heung-min and Solanke in attack and provide them pace and creativity from wide positions.

He is an experienced player who has a winning mentality having played for some of the best clubs in Europe and helping them win trophies.

If he can take care of his fitness issues, he would be a brilliant signing for Spurs and they would love to get one over their rivals Arsenal by completing a move for the French winger.