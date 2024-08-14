Unai Emery sets bold Aston Villa Champions League expectations

Unai Emery has laid out the expectations of his Aston Villa side in this season’s Champions League.

The Spaniard guided Villa to a shock top-four berth in the Premier League last season, meaning they’ll dine at football’s elite table in 2024/25.

If their European exploits under Emery so far are anything to go by, Villa fans could be in for an exciting season after they reached the UEFA Conference League semi-finals last season.

Of course, the Champions League is a different level entirely, so it’s no surprise to see Emery remaining realistic in his expectations — although he does want to see Villa make it out of the new eight-game group phase and maybe even reach the final four.

“I got the semi-finals with Villarreal three years ago,” Emery told talkSPORT. “That was fantastic, we enjoyed that. Now I want to do the same here.

“My objective at the beginning is to play more than eight matches. We will enjoy the Champions League by being competitive and successful.

“The draw is not relevant because we are going to face the best teams in Europe, in Spain, in Italy, in Germany, in France. Some teams I’ve played before and I want to enjoy it.”

‘Difficult’ for Villa to win a trophy, Emery admits

Also high on Emery’s wishlist is a trophy.

The Spaniard’s last piece of silverware came back in 2021 when he won the Europa League with Villarreal. However, you need to go much further back for Villa’s most recent triumph, with their 1996 League Cup final triumph over Leeds United the last time they clinched a trophy.

Emery admits winning a trophy with Villa will be ‘difficult’ but that hasn’t stopped him dreaming.

“When I arrived here one-and-a-half years ago, I was standing in my first press conference,” Emery said. “I was dreaming in that moment to play in Europe and to win a trophy.

“To win a trophy is very difficult, even the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. It depends on a lot of things during the season. The draw, how you are in each moment to play teams.

“A trophy is always in my mind because I got trophies for other teams and I am here trying to share my experiences being successful, being a contender for a trophy.

“Our progress has been clear but still a lot of work to do, and you have to be more demanding than we were before.”