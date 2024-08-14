Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga will miss the Super Cup final against Atalanta after sustaining what looked to be a serious injury in training.

The Frenchman received a pass but as he went to turn his knee appeared to give way, leaving him writing in agony on the floor.

At present it isn’t clear just how serious the damage could be, and the player himself clearly appeared to be worried.

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted the player’s words on X after training.

“It hurts a bit, yes, it’s my knee…” he was quoted as saying.

“I don’t know what’s wrong, I have examinations tomorrow morning.”

Pictures from Javi Herraez X Account