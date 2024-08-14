West Ham want to sign England striker despite Fullkrug deal

West Ham United are interested in making more signings even after strengthening their squad in all the positions.

The Hammers have shown ambition in the transfer window this summer and supported new manager Julen Lopetegui.

They have completely overhauled their defense by signing Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

They have added creativity and goal scoring ability by signing Crysencio Summerville while Niclas Fullkrug have arrived in a promising move to provide the club a natural number nine who can consistently score goals.

However, they are targeting a move for another striker who can share the burden of scoring goals with Fullkrug.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham United are ready to make a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

The Hammers have not made an official offer so far but they remain interested in bringing the former Premier League attacker back to England.

After not making progress in their move to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, the Hammers have turned their attention towards former Chelsea striker Abraham.

The Italian giants would consider an offer of £21.4million plus £4.3million in add-ons for Abraham.

Their interest in another striker makes sense after struggling to score goals with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio.

The latter has done well considering his age and limitations but the signing of Ings has proved to be a disaster and the potential arrival of Abraham could give the club’s attack a new dimension.