West Ham considering loan + buy option offer for striker despite Fullkrug arrival

Despite recently signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund, according to recent reports, West Ham remain interested in bringing in another forward.

The Hammers agreed a deal with Dortmund worth a reported £27.5 million for Fullkrug. The German international is one of eight first-team signings made by the London-based giants.

Even though they have landed Fullkrug, according to HITC, the Hammers are keen to provide the 31-year-old with cover and competition in the form of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

West Ham not given up on Jhon Duran

Duran, 20, has been a long-standing target for Julen Lopetegui but the Hammers have so far failed to reach an agreement with Aston Villa, and the player, who angered fans after he made a West Ham-related gesture on social media, has been forced to continue in the Midlands.

However, irrespective of their failed negotiations with Villa, West Ham have not given up hope of landing Duran.

The Colombian appears keen to make the switch with the Hammers thought to be considering making Villa a late loan plus a mandatory option (if performance-related clauses are met) to buy offer.

There is just over two weeks left in the transfer window, so if West Ham are to sign a player who has arguably been their most heavily linked, they must act quickly.

Both teams play each other in this weekend’s opening Premier League weekend. The match, which will be played at the London Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 p.m. (UK time).

